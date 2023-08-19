Liverpool's Mohamed Salah overtakes Steven Gerrard on Reds' all-time goals list

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has overtaken Reds legend Steven Gerrard on goals for the club following his first-half strike against Bournemouth on Saturday.

Salah saw his penalty saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto after 36 minutes at Anfield, but kept his cool to convert the rebound and notch his 187th goal for the club in all competitions.

That strike sees him move ahead of former captain Gerrard and up to fifth in the list of Liverpool's all-time top scorers.

Legendary striker Ian Rush tops the Reds' scoring charts with an astonishing 346 goals for the club. Roger Hunt, Gordon Hodgson and Billy Liddell follow with 285, 241 and 228 strikes, respectively.

Salah's goal put Liverpool in front at 2-1 after they had fallen behind early on against Bournemouth.

Luis Diaz equalised on 27 minutes to cancel out Antoine Semenyo's early goal for the Cherries and after Salah had made it 2-1, Diogo Jota extended the Reds' lead just after the hour mark.

Jurgen Klopp's side were down to 10 men by then as Alexis Mac Allister was harshly sent on his home debut with 58 minutes gone, but the Reds still secured a comfortable 3-1 win and have four points from their two matches after a 1-1 draw at Chelsea last weekend.

