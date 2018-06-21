Loftus-Cheek will consider Chelsea future

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will consider leaving Chelsea this summer if he is not given assurances about getting first-team football.

The 22-year-old looks set to replace the injured Dele Alli in Sunday’s Group G fixture with Panama, having impressed in a cameo appearance against Tunisia.

Loftus-Cheek, a product of Chelsea's academy, has found opportunities hard to come by at Stamford Bridge, but played 26 times on-loan at Crystal Palace in 2017-18 as the club steered clear of a relegation battle.

The England midfielder still has three years left on his contract with the west London club, but acknowledges he needs to be playing regularly so his career does not stagnate.

"That’s the key for me next season regarding where I end up. I want to play. I want to play as much as I can," he said.

"Even this past season I didn’t play as much as I would have liked to because of the injuries. So I still feel I need a proper season of playing.

"I do understand Chelsea is a big club and there is always pressure on managers to win games and trophies.

"We’ll see what happens. I’m confident in my ability and that I can do well, wherever it is."

Loftus-Cheek’s future at the club may be determined by the club’s next manager with Chelsea yet to confirm reports Maurizio Sarri is set to take over from Antonio Conte.