Lucas Moura called up to Brazil squad

Lucas Moura has been called up to the Brazil squad to face Saudi Arabia and Argentina following an injury to Gremio striker Everton.

The Tottenham winger, who has scored three goals in eight Premier League appearances for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, could have his recent good form rewarded with a first Selecao appearance in over two years.

His last outing for his country came in a 0-0 Copa America draw with Ecuador in June 2016, but he could find himself involved in Brazil's forthcoming friendly matches should head coach Tite opt to test the 26-year-old out.

Everton suffered a thigh injury while in action for Gremio and he joins Real Madrid defender Marcelo in missing the games against Saudi Arabia on Friday and Argentina on Tuesday.