Lucas Torreira leaves Arsenal for Fiorentina

Fiorentina have announced the signing of Lucas Torreira from Arsenal.

The 25-year-old midfielder has agreed an initial loan switch with the Serie A club holding an option to buy at the end of the season.

Uruguay international Torreira decided on a return to Italy having joined Arsenal from Sampdoria in 2018.

He made 89 appearances for the Gunners and scored four goals.