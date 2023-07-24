Luis Suarez takes extraordinary measure in bid to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez is reportedly prepared to buy out his Gremio contract in order to reunite with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Messi has already teamed up with ex-Barcelona colleagues Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in Miami – as well as their former manager Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

Andres Iniesta is also poised to join the MLS club, with Suarez apparently keen to get involved too.

Messi scored a stoppage-time free-kick winner on his Inter Miami debut last Friday (Image credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

According to ESPN Brasil (via GOAL), Gremio – who currently sit second in the Brazilian top flight – are aware that Suarez wants to leave and could grant him his wish rather than risk an unsettled player hampering their campaign.

And it seems Suarez wants help them out, with GOAL reporting that the veteran Uruguayan, 36, is willing to repay his salary from 2023 and throw some more money in on top of that.

Gremio signed Suarez on a free transfer in December last year, after the former Liverpool and Atletico Madrid striker left Uruguay’s Nacional.

Suarez is said to have a release clause of around £60m, which is more than six times Inter Miami’s record transfer fee – but Gremio may let him go for considerably less than that, knowing that he doesn’t want to stay.

Suarez and Messi won 13 trophies together at Barcelona (Image credit: Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

During his time at Barcelona – where he played from 2014 until 2020 – Suarez was part of the prolific ‘MSN’ front three alongside Messi and Neymar.

He won four LaLiga titles with Barca, as well as the 2014/15 Champions League, racking up 198 goals in all competitions and breaking the 50-goal barrier in each of the 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons.

