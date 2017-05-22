Mainz part company with head coach Schmidt

Mainz have parted company with head coach Martin Schmidt by mutual consent, the club have confirmed.

Schmidt stepped up from working with Mainz's under-23 side to take the top job in February 2015 following the dismissal of Kasper Hjulmand.

Mainz achieved an impressive sixth-place finish in the Bundesliga in Schmidt's first full campaign in charge, but finished a lowly 15th – just one spot above the relegation play-off places – this time around.

Both parties have thus decided for a change of direction.

Sporting director Rouven Schroder told the club's official website: "This mutual and amicable termination of our co-operation comes after a very frank and honest conversation with Martin Schmidt on Sunday.

"We have taken this decision as a result of our analysis of the current season.

"We now require a new impulse and perspective. Our unanimous decision was taken on the basis of a clear and professional view of the whole club."