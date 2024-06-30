Euro 2024: Man arrested for climbing on stadium roof
The intruder was spotted by concerned Euro 2024 fans during one of the last-16 matches
A man was arrested during Germany’s Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Denmark after climbing onto the roof of Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park stadium. The individual was filmed climbing on the stadium rafters and being intercepted by police after the match.
The game, which hosts Germany won 2-0, was interrupted by heavy rain and a thunderstorm, which forced Michael Oliver to suspend the first half. Images emerged soon after of lightning strikes remarkably close to the stadium.
But the intruder at the very top of Dortmund’s cavernous arena was clearly unperturbed. Police later confirmed that he was a photographer, apparently risking life and limb for the perfect shot.
A statement from Dortmund police read: "According to initial findings, the 21-year-old wanted to take photos on the roof of the stadium, as he had done elsewhere in Germany. He was carrying camera equipment in a backpack. At no point was there any danger to other people in the stadium. The Dortmund police are currently ruling out a political motivation.
"Since the police became aware of the situation in the stadium at 10:11pm, they were able to observe the 21-year-old continuously and assess the situation at all times. He posed no danger. The police deployed their own forces, drones and a helicopter to ensure continuous observation.
"The man finally followed the police’s instructions and returned to a walkway under the roof at 11:44pm Special forces arrested him there, handcuffed him and searched him. The man was not carrying any dangerous objects with him.
"Criminal proceedings are underway. During questioning by the criminal police on Sunday night, the man from Osnabruck stated that he only wanted to take 'good photos'. He was released from police custody after the initial investigation was completed. The investigation is not yet complete."
