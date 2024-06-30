Euro 2024: Man arrested for climbing on stadium roof

The intruder was spotted by concerned Euro 2024 fans during one of the last-16 matches

A man was arrested in Dortmund during Germany's Euro 2024 match against Denmark (Image credit: Getty Images)

A man was arrested during Germany’s Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Denmark after climbing onto the roof of Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park stadium. The individual was filmed climbing on the stadium rafters and being intercepted by police after the match.

The game, which hosts Germany won 2-0, was interrupted by heavy rain and a thunderstorm, which forced Michael Oliver to suspend the first half. Images emerged soon after of lightning strikes remarkably close to the stadium.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.