Man City the top English team in FFT’s Best 100

Manuel Pellegrini’s side were second best to Jose Mourinho's Chelsea in both the Premier League standings and the FFT100 last time out, possessing six players to the Londoners’ eight. But the 2011/12 and 2013/14 champions have roared back to take spot among the English representatives, with only Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich owning more players.

Argentine talisman Sergio Aguero is the best in the Premier League, ranked at number nine, while summer signing Kevin De Bruyne is the highest new entry after scoring 10 goals and setting up 20 others for Wolfsburg last season.

FFT100 No.9: The striker long established as the Premier League's finest

David Silva drops one place from last year’s standings but is still among the best 25 footballers in the world, with £49 million Raheem Sterling placed at number 49, the youngest player among the top 50. There are also inclusions for Yaya Toure and Vincent Kompany, while goalkeeper Joe Hart and Nicolas Otamendi, who arrived from Valencia in the close season, are new FFT100 entries for 2015.

FFT100 How Raheem Sterling can take his game to the next level

City’s crosstown rivals United have six players on the list this year, level with champions Chelsea. Shot-stopper David de Gea places the highest at number 26 but is the sole Red Devils representative in the top 50, with Bastian Schweinsteiger, Juan Mata and Memphis Depay the next in line.

Wayne Rooney only just holds onto his place among the game’s stellar century of players, falling 42 places despite breaking his country’s all-time scoring record.

Arsenal match last year’s total of four men on the list, while their North London adversaries Tottenham Hotspur double their tally thanks to the exploits of Harry Kane and signing of reigning FFTASIA50 number one Son Heung-min.

And while there are no Liverpool men on the FFT100 in 2015 - Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino narrowly missing out - there is one from West Ham United.

FFT100 Find out where all the Premier League players rank in the full list