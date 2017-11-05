Man City unstoppable...if they keep getting big ref decisions - Wenger

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Manchester City will be unstoppable if they keep receiving contentious refereeing decisions in their favour.

The Gunners fell to a 3-1 defeat in Sunday's Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium, and Wenger fumed over City's second and third goals when speaking to television media after the game.

Wenger felt that Raheem Sterling dived to win the penalty from which Sergio Aguero made it 2-0, while believing David Silva to be offside in the build-up for Gabriel Jesus to score City's third after Alexandre Lacazette had brought Arsenal back into the game.

The Frenchman elaborated on his thoughts at his post-match news conference, giving credit to the quality in City's ranks, but aiming a dig at the decisions that went their way.

"Can anyone stop them? It will be difficult, the run they're on, the quality they have, they'll be difficult to stop," he said.

"You never know, but if on top of that the decisions they [receive], they will be unstoppable."

He added: "You have seen what I have seen, you judge it how you want. I think that [the fact] you tell me it's an offside goal shows enough.

"I don't want to take anything away from their quality but it happened at a moment we were in the game at 2-1, it killed the game. It's the second time it's happened, two offside goals last year and now one this year."

Wenger was also quizzed on Alexis Sanchez's performance, with the Chile forward facing City for the first time since a move to the Etihad reportedly collapsed on deadline day.

And the 68-year-old says he always expected Sanchez to perform well.

"It's a huge mental test, but I had no doubt about him before the game. I know he's focused and he wants to win," he said.

"I think in the difficult moments of the game he did well. He was up front on his own, in the first half he was very sharp but did not have enough support."