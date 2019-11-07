Alfe-Inge Haaland reveals why Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to sign son Erling

Erling Haaland has taken Europe by storm this season, scoring a staggering 23 goals already for Red Bull Salzburg this season.

His latest came in the Champions League against Napoli, scoring for the fourth consecutive game in the competition.

Averaging over a goal a game, Haaland has announced himself to the footballing world this season.

The 19-year-old's form has attracted interest from across the continent's top leagues, including the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

In terms of English clubs, however, Haaland's loyalties lie with three teams that his father, Alfe-Inge, played for in the 1990s and early 2000s.

“He was a Leeds fan and a [Manchester] City fan and a Nottingham Forest fan – he followed me obviously, but that is what you do in your youth," Alfe-Inge Haaland told Alan Brazil on TalkSPORT.

Despite his support, it isn't thought likely Erling Haaland will end up at Leeds United or Nottingham Forest.

His father admitted there's a line to be drawn between being a fan and being a player.

“It is different being a supporter and having a job," he continued.

“But he was born in Leeds.

“At one stage he would like to play in the Premier League, but when that will happen, I don’t know. It is a very tough league.

“Up to now he is ahead of the stage we thought he would be at. He is built for the Premier League, but whether that will happen now or at a later stage, we don’t know."

One possible destination in the Premier League is that of his compatriot and former coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - at Manchester United.

Alfe-Inge was asked what the treble-winning former striker saw in his son when Solskjaer signed him for Molde.

“The thing Ole looked at when he took him was that striker’s touch in front of goal and the way he scores goals,” Alf-Inge added.

“If you can also have the physical thing next to it, it is a good combination.

“But you know, he’s had good games and bad games. He is still young and learning a lot.

“I think he probably would be a good player to work with for many managers.

“He is quite pacy and a talent, but still a raw talent. So we will cross our fingers and hope it goes well, and at the moment it is going well for him.”

READ MORE...

12 hilarious times outfielders went in goal (including the chairman's son)

Erling Braut Haaland is the latest young star to be chased by Europe's elite clubs. He shouldn't go to any of them