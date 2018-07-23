Man United shouldn't sell 'incredible' Martial – Rooney
While Anthony Martial has struggled for consistency, Wayne Rooney believes Manchester United cannot afford to lose his quality.
Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney said the club must keep disgruntled star Anthony Martial happy, as he reportedly seeks a move away from Old Trafford.
Martial is ready to quit United after his agent revealed last month that the 22-year-old wanted to leave in search of regular football.
The France forward – who has been linked with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain – has become frustrated after finding opportunities limited under Jose Mourinho following the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez.
While Martial has struggled to perform consistently, United's all-time leading scorer Rooney believes the Red Devils cannot afford to lose his quality.
"I think Martial, ability-wise, is incredible," Rooney – now playing for MLS outfit DC United – told talkSPORT. "But I think it's how do you get the best out of him?
"Knowing Anthony the way I know him I think if you can get the best out of him, he's up there ability-wise with the best in the league.
"I think sometimes it is difficult to get to know him as a person, as a character because of the way he is.
"But I think once you do get to know him, you just keep him happy."
Martial joined United from Ligue 1 side Monaco in 2015 for £36million, potentially rising to £58m.
Since moving to the Theatre of Dreams, Martial has scored 36 goals in 136 matches.
