Manchester United dressing room atmosphere 'toxic' - with Erik ten Hag unable to motivate squad: report

Manchester United are in a torrid state of affairs right now, and reports now suggest that Erik ten Hag is struggling to galvanise his squad.

After suffering their sixth loss in their tenth game of the season on Tuesday night against Galatasaray, Manchester United players trudged off the Old Trafford pitch, clearly dejected with their performance and inability to quell the poor results.

That doesn't seem like changing anytime soon, either, with multiple dressing room reports highlighting just how difficult a job Erik ten Hag now has on his hands to turn the mood within the team around.

Hojlund says sorry to the fans on Tuesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Independent, sources have told the publication that the atmosphere within the dressing room - and within the wider club as a whole - has been described as "toxic". The loss on Tuesday night reportedly compounded matters, though issues surrounding Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho and Antony haven't helped matters.

The Times, meanwhile, suggest that Erik ten Hag has been struggling to motivate his squad, with players oftentimes left unable to galvanise themselves after defeat due to the manager's demeanour.

After losing to Galatasaray on Tuesday night, the Manchester United dressing room was reportedly "near silent", with a lack of leaders stepping forward to deal with the issues within the team. Ten Hag among them.

Erik ten Hag has left Sancho out of the squad for a number of weeks now (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Brentford to come on Saturday in the Premier League, Manchester United will hope that a victory could provide some positivity to build upon before heading off on international break.

The Red Devils face a tall order to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League as well now, while they'll hope their lowly 10th place in the Premier League table can be sorted out sooner rather than later.

A huge clash against Manchester City awaits at the end of the month - Erik ten Hag will hope his side are refreshed and revitalised, for fear of another shellacking at the hands of their cross-city rivals.

More Manchester United stories

The bookies' favourites to become the next Manchester United manager have been revealed, should Erik ten Hag be sacked by the board.

An update on the Dutchman's future has also been provided by sources close to the club's hierarchy, as the pressure continues to mount.

Meanwhile, David Beckham has explained that he never wanted to leave the club in 2003, but Sir Alex Ferguson "made up his mind".