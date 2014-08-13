Man United to visit MK Dons in League Cup

After missing out on European football with a seventh-placed finish in the Premier League last season, United entered Wednesday's draw alongside the other 12 top-flight sides not involved in UEFA Champions League or Europa League action this term.

Under the leadership of new manager Louis van Gaal, United will travel to stadiummk in the week commencing August 25 to take on Karl Robinson's men, who finished 10th in the third tier in 2013-14.

Four-time winners of this competition, United reached the semi-finals last season, before being knocked out on penalties by Sunderland.

Gus Poyet's side went on to lose the final 3-1 to Manchester City at Wembley, and will begin their campaign at Birmingham City this time out.

Of the Premier League's three newly promoted sides, Burnley and Leicester City have been handed home ties against Sheffield Wednesday and Shrewsbury Town respectively, while QPR will visit Burton Albion.

West Ham and Sheffield United will face each other for the first time since the Carlos Tevez controversy that surrounded the latter's relegation from the top flight in 2007.

Other ties involving Premier League clubs will see Aston Villa host Leyton Orient, Crystal Palace visit Walsall and West Brom welcome League Two Oxford United.

Newcastle United will make the long trip to Kent to take on Gillingham, while Stoke City face Portsmouth, Swansea City host Rotherham United and Southampton venture to the New Den to take on Millwall.

Draw in full:

Burton Albion v QPR

Port Vale v Cardiff City

Middlesbrough v Preston North End

Stoke City v Portsmouth

Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest

Swansea City v Rotherham United

Watford v Doncaster Rovers

Millwall v Southampton

Bournemouth v Northampton Town

Brentford v Fulham

West Brom v Oxford United

Scunthorpe United v Reading

Derby County v Charlton Athletic

West Ham v Sheffield United

Swindon Town v Brighton and Hove Albion

Leicester City v Shrewsbury Town

Crewe Alexandra v Bolton Wanderers

Birmingham City v Sunderland

Gillingham v Newcastle United

Norwich City v Crawley Town

Bradford City v Leeds United

Aston Villa v Leyton Orient

Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday

Walsall v Crystal Palace

MK Dons v Manchester United