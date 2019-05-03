Manchester City take the lead in race with Premier League rivals for Portuguese star

The 24-year-old has been in superb form for the Portuguese club this season, scoring 16 goals and providing 12 assists in 30 league appearances.

Fernandes’ performances have seen him linked with both Manchester clubs, but O Jogo believes City are set to win the race for his signature.

According to the Portuguese outlet, talks have taken place between City and Sporting over the last few weeks and the Citizens are increasingly close to reaching an agreement for a transfer.

A sale now appears to be imminent after discussions between the sporting directors of the two clubs, Hugo Viana and Txiki Begiristain, although details of a fee are yet to be defined.

Fernandes is said to be keen on a move to the Premier League, with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal among the other English teams to have shown interest as well as the likes of AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

The Portugal international seems certain to depart Lisbon but will wait until the end of the season before his future is decided.

