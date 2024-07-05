Manchester City complete signing of Arsenal star, in seismic deal

By
published

Manchester City have pulled off a huge transfer, poaching a key Arsenal star

A general view of the outside of the Etihad Stadium, home of Manchester City FC on March 24, 2021 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images) Arsenal
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema, who joins on a free transfer following the expiry of her contract. 

The all-time leading WSL goalscorer, Miedema joins Manchester City after seven seasons at Arsenal in which she scored 79 goals in the English top flight. During her time in North London, Miedema won the WSL title in 2018/19 as well as three Women's League Cups, and in May 2022 she signed a contract with the Gunners which made her the highest-paid female player in England.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ryan Dabbs
Ryan Dabbs
Staff writer

Ryan is a staff writer for FourFourTwo, joining the team full-time in October 2022. He first joined Future in December 2020, working across FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture's websites, before eventually earning himself a position with FourFourTwo permanently. After graduating from Cardiff University with a degree in Journalism and Communications, Ryan earned a NCTJ qualification to further develop as a writer while a Trainee News Writer at Future. 