Manchester City complete signing of Arsenal star, in seismic deal

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema, who joins on a free transfer following the expiry of her contract.

The all-time leading WSL goalscorer, Miedema joins Manchester City after seven seasons at Arsenal in which she scored 79 goals in the English top flight. During her time in North London, Miedema won the WSL title in 2018/19 as well as three Women's League Cups, and in May 2022 she signed a contract with the Gunners which made her the highest-paid female player in England.

Just seven months later, though, in December 2022, she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear - an injury which he has struggled with ever since as she fights back to full fitness. Indeed, in 2023/24 Miedema managed just 13 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, with her absence partly why the Gunners came up short in the WSL last term.

Still only 27, Miedema still has plenty left to offer, however. The Dutch international harbours ambitions of more success in England, and makes the move to Manchester City in the hope of adding more to her tally.

“The reason I chose City is because they have the same ambitions as me," Miedema said. "They want to win the league and titles. Looking to the future, I’ve always said I want to play with best players in the world and I think City have got that.

“I haven’t played as much football as I would have wished over the past two years, but I think and hope my best years are still to come. I hope I’m going to be able to help the team as much as I can do.

Miedema has signed for City (Image credit: Manchester City)

“I am just really excited to be part of the team and for the girls to hopefully help me and get me back to my best. If I get back to my best again then we can achieve really nice things together.”

City, too, have only picked up one WSL title since being promoted to the top flight in 2014, and clearly have the intentions to match Miedema's ambition. A player with clever movement, strong off both feet and extremely clever, the forward prefers dropping deep to collect the ball - something which could benefit the side with the likes of Bunny Shaw starting up front.

Miedema will join up with the Manchester City squad at the end of July, after playing for the Netherlands in Euro 2025 qualifying matches against Italy and Norway. She will wear the No.6 shirt at Manchester City.

Miedema played her last game for Arsenal in May (Image credit: Getty Images)

