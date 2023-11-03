Manchester City target to sign contract TRIPLING his salary - as he pledges future to Premier League side: report

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of one star in the Premier League

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola celebrates victory after the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Manchester City at Red Bull Arena on October 04, 2023 in Leipzig, Germany.
(Image credit: Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

A Manchester City target is on the verge of agreeing terms that will see him triple his current salary - though not with the Premier League and European champions.

Pep Guardiola has assembled one of the most feared squads in football history at Manchester City, culminating in treble victory last season. The Catalan manager added four new signings in the summer, but missed out on a key target he is an "admirer" of. 

Manchester City had hoped to return in January with a fresh bid, but that doesn't seem likely now that the player in question has pledged their future to a side elsewhere in the Premier League. 

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JUNE 10: Winners Manchester City during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 final match between FC Internazionale and Manchester City FC at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on June 10, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Even after winning the treble, City couldn't land all the players they wanted (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TeamTalk, Eberechi Eze is set to sign a new long-term deal with Crystal Palace, which will also see him treble his current salary.

Manchester City were reportedly interested in the England international during the summer, as they looked to add even more creativity to their midfield. Palace even rejected a £60m bid for Eze, despite Pep Guardiola's keen interest in the 25-year-old. 

Instead, Manchester City signed Matheus Nunes from Wolves, after also attempting to bring Lucas Paqueta to the club.

Manchester City target Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Fulham FC at Selhurst Park on September 23, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Eze is set to extend his time at Selhurst Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

With his current deal set to expire in June 2025, Crystal Palace had to act fast to tie Eze down to a new contract, or risk losing him for a cut-price deal either in January or even next summer. However, fresh terms are on the verge of being agreed, staving off interest from elsewhere.

Eze is set to earn in excess of £100,000-a-week with his new deal, according to the report, with a highly substantial release clause also inserted into the contract.

Crystal Palace have worked hard to tie down their highest-rated players at the club in recent months, with Eze set to join Michael Olise, Sam Johnstone and Jordan Ayew in pledging their futures to the Eagles.

Since joining from QPR in 2020, Eze has gone from strength to strength at Palace. His performances at Selhurst Park saw him make his England debut earlier this year, with Transfermarkt valuing him over £40m.

