Manchester City target to sign contract TRIPLING his salary - as he pledges future to Premier League side: report

A Manchester City target is on the verge of agreeing terms that will see him triple his current salary - though not with the Premier League and European champions.

Pep Guardiola has assembled one of the most feared squads in football history at Manchester City, culminating in treble victory last season. The Catalan manager added four new signings in the summer, but missed out on a key target he is an "admirer" of.

Manchester City had hoped to return in January with a fresh bid, but that doesn't seem likely now that the player in question has pledged their future to a side elsewhere in the Premier League.

Even after winning the treble, City couldn't land all the players they wanted (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TeamTalk, Eberechi Eze is set to sign a new long-term deal with Crystal Palace, which will also see him treble his current salary.

Manchester City were reportedly interested in the England international during the summer, as they looked to add even more creativity to their midfield. Palace even rejected a £60m bid for Eze, despite Pep Guardiola's keen interest in the 25-year-old.

Instead, Manchester City signed Matheus Nunes from Wolves, after also attempting to bring Lucas Paqueta to the club.

Eze is set to extend his time at Selhurst Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

With his current deal set to expire in June 2025, Crystal Palace had to act fast to tie Eze down to a new contract, or risk losing him for a cut-price deal either in January or even next summer. However, fresh terms are on the verge of being agreed, staving off interest from elsewhere.

Eze is set to earn in excess of £100,000-a-week with his new deal, according to the report, with a highly substantial release clause also inserted into the contract.

Crystal Palace have worked hard to tie down their highest-rated players at the club in recent months, with Eze set to join Michael Olise, Sam Johnstone and Jordan Ayew in pledging their futures to the Eagles.

Since joining from QPR in 2020, Eze has gone from strength to strength at Palace. His performances at Selhurst Park saw him make his England debut earlier this year, with Transfermarkt valuing him over £40m.

