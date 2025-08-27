Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford in shock talks to LEAVE, following agreement: report

James Trafford has only played twice in the league for City

Manchester City new boy James Trafford is in talks to exit the club already.

The Citizens have spent heavy in 2025, bringing in reinforcements across the pitch – including in goal, where veteran custodian Ederson had to sit on the bench for Manchester City's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Trafford has only played two Premier League games so far, but could already be leaving the Etihad Stadium, with talks ongoing for his exit.

Manchester City have already agreed a goalkeeper move, with James Trafford on the way out

Pep Guardiola is making changes in goal (Image credit: Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

City manager Pep Guardiola has a wealth of goalkeepers at his disposal, having re-signed Trafford over the summer from Burnley for £31m, which the BBC confirmed to be a British record for a goalkeeper.

Ederson has stayed at the club along with his deputy Stefan Ortega, while Marcus Bettinelli has signed as the third-choice, while City are also moving for yet another custodian.

Ederson is expected to leave City – but hasn't yet (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turkish outlet Politikam have reported that former Manchester United hero Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to take Trafford to his current club Besiktas.

Trafford's agent is claimed to have gone to Istanbul in Turkey for talks, though it is unclear whether or not the Black Eagles have genuine interest in the 2023 Under-21 European Championship winner, or whether Ederson still remains a more likely signing, following interest from Turkish clubs.

RMC Sport have reported via Sport Witness that Gianluigi Donnarumma has agreed a move to City, hence the need for Trafford to get first-team minutes elsewhere – though FourFourTwo understands that City would prefer Trafford to get experience in a bigger league.

Donnarumma and Trafford could well both remain at the club, too, with the Englishman better with his feet and the Italian a big-game specialist, giving Guardiola a choice between the two depending on what the situation calls for.

Journalist Jorge Nicola, meanwhile, has poured water on reports that Ederson could return to Brazil, while Stefan Ortega is looking for a new club, too, as per The Athletic.

Trafford is valued at €22m, as per Transfermarkt.