Manchester City have 'concrete interest' in winger who credits Bruno Fernandes with helping his career: report

Manchester City have started working on the signing of a new winger this summer, with the club facing the prospect of losing Riyad Mahrez.

While Manchester City don't want to lose the Algerian this summer, according to The Athletic, Saudi side Al Ahly could pay up to £30 million for the Mahrez, which is an offer the treble winners would find difficult to ignore. He has just two years remaining on his contract and, at 32, his value will likely never be so high.

Pep Guardiola's team, consequently, have started looking at potential replacements, with contact already made for another player.

According to Footmercato, Manchester City have "concrete interest" in signing Raphinha from Barcelona, with the La Liga champions reportedly willing to listen to offers for the Brazilian.

The report states that City's sporting director, Txiki Begiristain, and Barcelona sporting director and Raphinha's current agent, Deco, have been in contact to discuss a deal, with the Blaugrana seeking around £55m for the 26-year-old.

Signed for a similar price last summer, Barcelona manager Xavi is reportedly open to player sales to raise funds for more incomings this window, and Raphinha is one of those who could be departing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former Leeds United winger is familiar with the Premier League, too, though would be joining another rival club of one of his closest friends, Bruno Fernandes.

Raphinha has previously described how close his relationship with Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes is. The pair spent a season at Sporting Lisbon together in the 2018/19 campaign, but the Brazilian told The Players' Tribune it extends even beyond that.

"Our friendship began even before we became teammates at Sporting. Once he knew that I was going there, he texted me saying he was looking forward to playing with me. I know that I would have arrived at the club in a very timid way if I hadn’t known anyone there before, so he really helped me settle quickly.

"Bruno has helped me so much, man. In Portugal we would talk a lot and go out for meals. When I went to Rennes, he advised me. The guy is so clever. When I was on the plane to Leeds, he texted me saying my style would fit the league. He was right again.

"Just being around him is an inspiration because of the way he behaves. At the top level I have never seen anyone work as hard as him. You know it will be very difficult to do what he does, but if you try long enough and listen to what he says, you might get close."

Raphinha and Bruno Fernandes are very close friends (Image credit: Getty Images)

