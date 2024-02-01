Manchester City 'intensify efforts' to sign elite defender - but they face competition

Manchester City are considering a swoop for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, according to reports.

It has been a quiet transfer window at the Etihad Stadium, with 18-year-old Argentine Claudio Echeverri the only addition they have made so far.

The Premier League champions unlikely to make another signing before the deadline of 11pm on Thursday.

However, City are already looking to the summer when they are expected to bolster their squad in several areas.

A new left-back appears to be a priority for Guardiola, with Davies emerging as a top target.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, City are "intensifying their interest" in the Canada international, who is also wanted by Real Madrid.

The report implies that City's financial power gives them an advantage. The English side are supposedly willing to pay up to £68.3m for Davies, whereas Madrid would prefer to spend a maximum of £42.7m.

Davies is under contract at the Allianz Arena until 2025 and Bayern may be willing to cash in on the left-back this summer unless he signs a new deal.

The 23-year-old, who is valued at £59.7m by Transfermarkt, may be keen on a new challenge after five seasons in the Bayern first team.

Davies has established himself as one of the best full-backs in the world since joining Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps.

He has won five Bundesliga titles and a Champions League during his time in Munich so far.

City have fielded numerous players at left-back this season, including Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol and Manuel Akanji.

Davies has reportedly been on Guardiola's radar for several seasons and the City boss will hope to bring him to the Etihad this summer.

The champions beat Burnley 3-1 on Wednesday to remain within five points of top spot in the Premier League.

