REVEALED: The Premier League's biggest transfer 'flop of the season'

By Tom Hancock
published

Manchester United and Chelsea are among the Premier League's top spenders this term

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Andre Onana of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground on December 30, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It would be unfair to call Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana the worst Premier League signing of the season, says Ally McCoist.

Onana has drawn widespread criticism for his unconvincing performances since United shelled out the best part of £50m to bring him in from Inter Milan last summer.

And McCoist is among the critics – but the thinks there's someone else who stands out as the Premier League's biggest flop of 2023/24.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: TNT Sports presenter Ally McCoist during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St. James Park on December 02, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

McCoist has been running the rule over the season's transfer dealings (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with talkSPORT BET, the infectiously enthusiastic Scot said: "Andre Onana has been nothing like the signing everyone thought he would be for Manchester United, but I’m not giving him ‘flop of the season so far’; I think that’s ever so slightly harsh.

"But Moises Caicedo [of Chelsea], I saw him a couple of times, particularly at Old Trafford with Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park, and both of them were, for a quarter of a billion pounds, not great… Caicedo would certainly get my vote over Onana."

Rasmus Hojlund is another United player with his fair share of sceptics, having scored just two Premier League goals since his £72m move from Atalanta in July, but McCoist was full of praise for the young Dane. He continued:

"I know Hojlund hasn’t been scoring as regularly, particularly domestically, as Man United fans would want, but there’s a willingness there; there’s an eagerness there – a desire – which a lot of the United fans – the majority if not all of them – can see."

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Moises Caicedo of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Fulham FC at Stamford Bridge on January 13, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Moises Caicedo joined Chelsea from Brighton for £115m in August, after rejecting a move to Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the opposite end of the scale, McCoist named West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, a £38m summer acquisition from Ajax, as his signing of the season so far. 

"He has been magic," he said, "coming in from the right with that left foot...terrific – a breath of fresh air."

