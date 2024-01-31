REVEALED: The Premier League's biggest transfer 'flop of the season'
Manchester United and Chelsea are among the Premier League's top spenders this term
It would be unfair to call Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana the worst Premier League signing of the season, says Ally McCoist.
Onana has drawn widespread criticism for his unconvincing performances since United shelled out the best part of £50m to bring him in from Inter Milan last summer.
And McCoist is among the critics – but the thinks there's someone else who stands out as the Premier League's biggest flop of 2023/24.
In an interview with talkSPORT BET, the infectiously enthusiastic Scot said: "Andre Onana has been nothing like the signing everyone thought he would be for Manchester United, but I’m not giving him ‘flop of the season so far’; I think that’s ever so slightly harsh.
"But Moises Caicedo [of Chelsea], I saw him a couple of times, particularly at Old Trafford with Enzo Fernandez in the middle of the park, and both of them were, for a quarter of a billion pounds, not great… Caicedo would certainly get my vote over Onana."
Rasmus Hojlund is another United player with his fair share of sceptics, having scored just two Premier League goals since his £72m move from Atalanta in July, but McCoist was full of praise for the young Dane. He continued:
"I know Hojlund hasn’t been scoring as regularly, particularly domestically, as Man United fans would want, but there’s a willingness there; there’s an eagerness there – a desire – which a lot of the United fans – the majority if not all of them – can see."
At the opposite end of the scale, McCoist named West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, a £38m summer acquisition from Ajax, as his signing of the season so far.
"He has been magic," he said, "coming in from the right with that left foot...terrific – a breath of fresh air."
