Manchester City keep pressure on Arsenal with comfortable comeback win vs Liverpool

Manchester City (opens in new tab) kept the pressure on Arsenal (opens in new tab) in the Premier League title race as they came from behind to cruise past Liverpool (opens in new tab) 4-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

The reigning champions are now five points behind the Gunners, who host Leeds on Saturday afternoon – in what will be their 29th game of the season to City's 28.

Liverpool, meanwhile, were unable to pick up any precious points in their push for a top-four finish; the Reds trail Tottenham (opens in new tab) by seven points, although they do still have a game in hand.

It had all started so well for the visitors, too: 17 minutes in, Mo Salah superbly finished off a devastating counter-attack to put Jurgen Klopp's side in front.

But that was as good as it got for Liverpool, who had led for only 10 minutes when Julian Alvarez – deputising impressively for the injured Erling Haaland – drew City level from close range.

Just a minute after the break, Kevin De Bruyne completed the turnaround with his second goal of the week – having scored in Belgium's friendly win over Germany on Tuesday.

Captain Ilkay Gundogan added a third for City to give them breathing space shortly after, before Jack Grealish continued his fine vein of form by wrapping up the three points just over a quarter-of-an-hour from time.

In truth, the scoreline didn't flatter City – who have now won seven straight matches in all competitions – in the slightest: not for the first time in recent months, they assuredly steamrollered the opposition.

As for Liverpool, they've now lost eight on the road in the league this term – more than in any previous campaign under Klopp.