Manchester City news: Phil Foden set for massive long-term deal

Phil Foden has been offered a huge new contract at Manchester City, according to reports.

Foden still has three years left on his current deal, but City are said to be eager to hand him improved terms.

The Star are reporting that City have tabled an offer worth £150,000 a week, which would see the 21-year-old extend his stay at the Etihad to 2027.

Last season was a real coming-of-age campaign for the England midfielder, who, as well as collecting a Premier League winners' medal, helped his boyhood club to the Champions League final - where City were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea.

He then went on to make three appearances for England at Euro 2020, including in the semi-final against Denmark, which the Three Lions won after extra time to reach their first major final in 55 years.

Foden is yet to feature in 2021/22 as he recovers from a foot injury, but all the signs are that he will only go from strength to strength under Pep Guardiola (and, he'll be hoping, Gareth Southgate).

City have already secured the long-term futures of Ederson, Ruben Dias, John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne this summer.

After suffering an opening day setback with a 1-0 defeat at Tottenham, the champions bounced back with successive 5-0 thrashings of Norwich and Arsenal.

Their first game after the international break sees them travel to Leicester, where there is a small chance that Foden could be involved.

