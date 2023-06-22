Manchester City preparing bid for Declan Rice – which could blow Arsenal out of the water: report

Manchester City are preparing a bid for West Ham United captain Declan Rice, with Arsenal having been rejected twice for the Irons skipper.

Rice is thought to be the Gunners' priority target this summer, with Mikel Arteta keen to reshape his midfield ahead of the expected departures of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey. Arsenal's second bid was worth a total of £90 million including add-ons, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

But now, Manchester City could be about to swoop in and close a deal before their rivals. As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Ilkay Gundogan has joined Barcelona on a free transfer, with Mateo Kovacic arriving to replace him.

Ilkay Gundogan's departure to Barcelona opens the possibility of Declan Rice joining Manchester City (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Now, Ornstein reports that City would like to add Rice to their side.

"City were also actively exploring an approach of their own for the 24-year-old [earlier this month], which they are now set to follow with an official bid," he writes.

This move could see Rice become a replacement in the midfield for Gundogan – but it's possible that Pep Guardiola sees the England international as capable of operating in other positions. Rodri's No.6 role, for example, may be suitable.

Equally, Rice has experience playing centre-back and could function in the role that John Stones made his own last season, breaking from the defence to join in with midfield duties. Guardiola would love to have two players capable of playing such a role in the team.

Declan Rice is versatile enough for Pep Guardiola to use him in a variety of roles (Image credit: Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Manchester United are also believed to be interested in making a bid – but haven't as yet.

Rice is valued at €90m by Transfermarkt.

More Manchester City stories

After securing a historic Treble, Manchester City will look to build on their squad ahead of next season.

Jude Bellingham reportedly turned down the new European champions after taking inspiration from Erling Haaland's career path – though Alphonso Davies could move to the Etihad Stadium. Bernardo Silva, meanwhile, is a target for Saudi Arabia, while Kyle Walker is wanted by Liverpool.