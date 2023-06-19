Manchester City star Bernardo Silva in talks over Saudi Arabia offer: report

Manchester City Treble winner Bernardo Silva is the subject of a new offer from Saudi Arabia, as speculation over his future intensifies.

The Portuguese midfielder is in talks with Paris Saint-Germain, according to prolific transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano – but is the latest target for the Saudi Pro League following the capture of Ruben Neves.

Al Hilal are set to sign the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder £47 million deal, with fellow Jorge Mendes client Silva next on the list as a potential Premier League star moving to the Middle East.

Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton Wanderers is moving to the Saudi Pro League (Image credit: Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, talks have taken place over Silva swapping the Etihad for Saudi Arabia, though the midfielder is "likely to turn down" the opportunity.

"The 28-year-old’s future at City remains uncertain amid admiration from PSG and Barcelona but initial indications are that he would favour continuing to play in Europe over accepting the potential Saudi switch," Ornstein writes.

Barcelona were believed to be interested in Silva last summer, with the Portuguese opting not to push for a move. This season, he has been used more on the right-wing than in the midfield role that Pep Guardiola has used him more regularly earlier on in his City career.

With the Saudi Pro League signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema this year, Bernardo Silva would perhaps become the best player in the league, in terms of their current level of ability.

Silva's international team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has led the Saudi Pro League revolution (Image credit: Getty Images)

City are also fielding interest for the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo, who are all wanted by rivals.

Silva is valued at €80m by Transfermarkt.

After securing a historic Treble, Manchester City will look to build on their squad ahead of next season.

Jude Bellingham reportedly turned down the new European champions after taking inspiration from Erling Haaland's career path – though Alphonso Davies could move to the Etihad Stadium. Meanwhile, Ilkay Gundogan is a target for Arsenal.