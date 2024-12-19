Will Chloe Kelly leave Manchester City in the transfer window?

Chloe Kelly has had a difficult time at Manchester City this season.

The England international, who scored the winner at the Euros in 2022 for the Lionesses to lift the trophy, has struggled for minutes and she has also missed games because of concussion.

The 26-year-old's contract with the Sky Blues runs out at the end of the season but will she leave the club? Here's all you need to know.

Chloe Kelly: Will she stay at Manchester City?

Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood play at Manchester City together (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Questions over Kelly's Manhester City future began in October when it was clear the star had a firm bench role with the club at the start of the 2024/25 season.

The Daily Mail reported that, while Kelly wanted to remain at City, difficulties in the forward's relationship with manager Gareth Taylor had prevented a contract extension from being agreed.

Chloe Kelly scored the winner in extra time against Germany in the 2022 Euros final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor responded to the story, calling it a "non-event" and added: "It just beggars belief really that people want to focus on that. But Chloe's been great.

"She's really working hard, she's really engaged, she's really aligned with what we're doing and she understands, like the rest of the players at the top end of the pitch, that things are slightly different from maybe the last season or two."

While concussion has played a part, Kelly has only made one start in the Women's Super League this season. She has also made five appearances from the bench.

Last WSL season Kelly made 21 appearances and only three of those were from the bench.

It is not clear if she will look to leave in the winter transfer window, which opens on 1 January, but a whole host of clubs would be interested in her. In FourFourTwo's view if Kelly is not in Taylor's plans this season she should at least seek a loan move for the rest of the campaign.

Kelly will also be keen to have more minutes with the European Championships taking place in the 2025 summer. It would be a blow to City if she were to leave, particularly in the summer where she would depart on a free.