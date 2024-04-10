Manchester City could break their transfer record this summer on Europe's player of the season: report

By Mark White
published

Manchester City are set for a busy summer, with Pep Guardiola hoping to refresh his squad

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City before the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Rb Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on November 28, 2023 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City could be about to smash their transfer record for arguably the player of the season in Europe's top five leagues.

The European champions' most expensive ever acquisition stands at a reported £100 million for Jack Grealish, who joined from Aston Villa in 2021. Josko Gvardiol, meanwhile, cost around £77m last summer when he was signed from RB Leipzig

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1