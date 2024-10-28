Manchester City lining up superb Ilkay Gundogan replacement: report

Manchester City are lining up a new star to replace Ilkay Gundogan, as Pep Guardiola evolves his serial winning-side.

The Citizens are approaching a crossroads with their squad, as some of their elder statesmen enter their twilights. 33-year-old Kevin De Bruyne is attracting interest from the MLS – and he may not be the only over-30 that Guardiola needs to think about replacing.

Kyle Walker is 34, Ederson 31, with Mateo Kovacic, John Stones and Bernardo Silva all 30. Gundogan, meanwhile, is the oldest first-teamer of the squad at 34…

Manchester City make plans to sign 'the next Ilkay Gundogan'

Gundogan is far from the only ageing City midfielder (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gundogan was Guardiola's first signing at Manchester City and was integral to his manager's unparalleled success in modern English football – until his decision to leave on a free transfer to Barcelona in 2023.

The German – recently ranked as the best midfielder in the world right now by FourFourTwo – returned over the summer on a free transfer. Aged 34 though, it's unlikely that he will have much longer at City, with Guardiola said to be eyeing the future of his side.

Guardiola isn't known for his sentiment in the transfer market (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Italian outlet Corriere Dello Sport, Serie A outfit Milan have begun talks with Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders over extending his contract at the San Siro, amid interest from City and Barcelona.

The metronome has been compared to the likes of Ilkay Gundogan and Toni Kroos in the past, for his capability in a variety of phases on the pitch. Reijnders can operate as a No.6 or a No.8 and has been noted for his ability to affect play in the final third.

While Rodri is currently injured, in FourFourTwo's opinion, Reijnders would likely replace Gundogan long-term rather than the Spaniard.

At 34, the former Dortmund man is clearly still world-class but has featured sparingly since his Etihad Stadium return and only has a contract that winds up next summer.

How many players will Manchester City sign next summer?

With the future of plenty of City stars still up for debate, City may well be set for a huge rebuild – which Reijnders could be a part of.

So far, only Gundogan and De Bruyne have contracts ending next summer. Reijnders could replace one of them, since both will be 34 by the start of next season.

Tijjani Reijnders is wanted by Manchester City (Image credit: ANP via Getty Images)

Kyle Walker will turn 35 next summer and Pedro Porro has been linked as a replacement. Rodri's injury, meanwhile, coupled with Kalvin Phillips' inability to stake a claim in the side, means that another defensive midfielder could be priority.

Ahead, Erling Haaland's future has been debated, while Jack Grealish, Jeremy Doku and Bernardo Silva all have question marks, either in terms of form or desire to still be at the Etihad in a year's time. Neither Grealish not Doku would be likely to be sold, however, unless a generous bid was presented.

Jack Grealish's position has been heavily debated ever since his £100m move to City (Image credit: Getty Images)

With City seemingly stacked defensively, midfield could well be the area that they most heavily invest in, with supplementary signings in attack and full-back, depending on how the season pans out.

Reijnders is valued at €30 million by Transfermarkt. City take on Bournemouth this weekend when Premier League action returns.