Manchester City make 'bombshell' offer for Real Madrid superstar: report

By
published

Manchester City are looking to strengthen with an A-list marquee signing this summer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City have made a “bombshell” offer for a Real Madrid superstar, as Pep Guardiola targets five Premier League titles in a row.

The Citizens won an unprecedented fourth in a row last term, pipping Arsenal to the punch on the final day of the season – but despite the Gunners looking to strengthen, it doesn't seem as if the champions want to, with reports stating that they're prepared not to sign anyone new

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer. 