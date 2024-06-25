Manchester City make 'bombshell' offer for Real Madrid superstar: report
Manchester City are looking to strengthen with an A-list marquee signing this summer
Manchester City have made a “bombshell” offer for a Real Madrid superstar, as Pep Guardiola targets five Premier League titles in a row.
The Citizens won an unprecedented fourth in a row last term, pipping Arsenal to the punch on the final day of the season – but despite the Gunners looking to strengthen, it doesn't seem as if the champions want to, with reports stating that they're prepared not to sign anyone new.
Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with an exit, however, and in the event that the talismanic Belgium star leaves, they could be bringing in a top star in the opposite direction.
TEAMtalk says that Manchester City have made an outrageous offer for Real Madrid star Rodrygo which includes De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez.
Citing unnamed reports in Spain, the report says that the two players are valued at a combined £118 million, with Rodrygo set to be worth a similar amount.
VIDEO: Why Scotland Couldn't Beat Hungary
De Bruyne has been linked with Saudi Arabia, while Rodrygo will be competing with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick joining, along with Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler for a spot.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
In FourFourTwo's view, this doesn't seem likely at current. Swap deals virtually never happen in football – and this isn't a move that would seemingly suit everyone.
Los Blancos have a surplus of attacking midfielders and seemingly no need for De Bruyne, while Alvarez would not be a guaranteed starter, either. To secure terms with all three would be a monumental achievement.
Rodrygo is valued at €110m by Transfermarkt.
More Manchester City stories
Bayern Munich are said to be interested in triggering a release clause for one of City's biggest stars, while Noel Gallagher has designed a kit font for the Citizens.
Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero has greeted Lionel Messi and Argentina to Copa America with goats.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White is the Digital Content Editor at FourFourTwo. During his time on the brand, Mark has written three cover features on Mikel Arteta, Martin Odegaard and the Invincibles, and has written pieces on subjects ranging from Sir Bobby Robson’s time at Barcelona to the career of Robinho. An encyclopedia of football trivia and collector of shirts, he first joined the team back in 2020 as a staff writer.