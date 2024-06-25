Manchester City make 'bombshell' offer for Real Madrid superstar: report

Manchester City have made a “bombshell” offer for a Real Madrid superstar, as Pep Guardiola targets five Premier League titles in a row.

The Citizens won an unprecedented fourth in a row last term, pipping Arsenal to the punch on the final day of the season – but despite the Gunners looking to strengthen, it doesn't seem as if the champions want to, with reports stating that they're prepared not to sign anyone new.

Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with an exit, however, and in the event that the talismanic Belgium star leaves, they could be bringing in a top star in the opposite direction.

Kevin De Bruyne has been linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk says that Manchester City have made an outrageous offer for Real Madrid star Rodrygo which includes De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez.

Citing unnamed reports in Spain, the report says that the two players are valued at a combined £118 million, with Rodrygo set to be worth a similar amount.

De Bruyne has been linked with Saudi Arabia, while Rodrygo will be competing with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Endrick joining, along with Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Arda Guler for a spot.

In FourFourTwo's view, this doesn't seem likely at current. Swap deals virtually never happen in football – and this isn't a move that would seemingly suit everyone.

Rodrygo is on the wishlist of Manchester City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Los Blancos have a surplus of attacking midfielders and seemingly no need for De Bruyne, while Alvarez would not be a guaranteed starter, either. To secure terms with all three would be a monumental achievement.

Rodrygo is valued at €110m by Transfermarkt.

