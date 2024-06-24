Manchester City star looks like leaving, as Bayern Munich trigger release clause: report

Bayern Munich are preparing to trigger the release clause for one of Manchester City's most valued stars.

The German giants finished 3rd in the Bundesliga table last season, with Thomas Tuchel eventually replaced by former Burnley boss Vincent Kompany earlier this summer. With Harry Kane and Eric Dier having already arrived from the Premier League another star could soon be on his way to join them.

Manchester City meanwhile have no plans to let the player in question leave this club, as Pep Guardiola once again attempts to bring in the correct calibre of player to help challenge for silverware next season.

According to a report via Daily Star, Bernardo Silva is being monitored by Bayern over a potential summer switch. A fee of around £50 million has been mooted as the Sky Blues asking price, with the Portugal international currently away at Euro 2024.

Although the Bundesliga outfit have already grabbed French winger Michael Olise from Crystal Palace - chances are Kompany will wish to strengthen his team even further as preparations for next season already kick into action.

Vincent Kompany played alongside Bernardo Silva (Image credit: Alamy)

The former Man City man of course played with Silva and recognises the talents he could bring to the Allianz Arena.

Silva left Monaco to sign for Manchester City in a £43.5 million move back in July 2017 and is still said to be happy in England and seemingly in no hurry to exit. Barcelona and PSG have also previously shown their interest in the talented 29-year-old across two previous transfer windows.

Bernardo Silva could leave Manchester City this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

“He doesn’t have any tattoos or a nice car – he is an incredible player for us,” said Guardiola when asked about Silva's talents back in October 2023. “He loves to play at Old Trafford. He’s played as a false 9 in the past and he has the ability to make a lot of passes.

“He is so intelligent - everyone loves him, and it was another exceptional performance. He’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen in my life. I’ve trained a lot and he’s one of the best.”

