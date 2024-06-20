Manchester City announced a Noel Gallagher shirt font but have they missed a huge trick in the process?

Manchester City have released the first images of their brand-new home kit for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign.

Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League title for a fourth-consecutive season after amassing 91 points, two more than second-placed Arsenal.

In a collaboration with famous musician Noel Gallagher - a huge Sky Blues supporter - City's shirt features a font that appears to have missed a trick when it comes to the production and concept.

Featuring finer details, including the 0161 dialling code for the Manchester region, eagle-eyed fans have also spotted other new features.

It is a navy font on the back of the shirt which has divided opinion, penned by former Oasis songwriter and guitarist Gallagher.

Noel's unique handwriting makes up the font, which will be featured on all shirts in Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup games during the 24/25 campaign.

The font has drawn similarities to the Comic Sans font on Microsoft with other supporters quick to ridicule the current Premier League champions online.

Noel Gallagher's handwriting will be on Manchester City's non-Premier League kits for the 2024-25 season (Image credit: Manchester City / Puma)

Ironically, the hand-written font on Oasis' debut album Definitely Maybe, which celebrates its 30th anniversary, isn't Gallagher's. That belongs to Brian Cannon, the man responsible for designing Oasis' first three albums.



Given how recognisable that font is, and the fact Manchester City are set to release a special kit to celebrate the album this season, have the club missed a trick by not using Cannon's handwriting?

Maybe they are saving it for the Definitely Maybe kit launch which the club aren't expected to use on-pitch.

