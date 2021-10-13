Manchester City transfer news: Mino Raiola plans January talks over Erling Haaland

Manchester City could hold talks with Mino Raiola in January over a potential deal for Erling Haaland, according to reports.

The Norway international is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund next summer, when a release clause in his contract will make him available for around £65m.

Haaland is on the radar of several major clubs around Europe, including PSG, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City.

And it is the Premier League champions who could be in pole position to sign him if the latest stories are to be believed.

According to The Times, Raiola will discuss his client's future with City in January.

Erling's father, Alfe-Inge Haaland, played at Maine Road between 2000 and 2003.

And the report states that Haaland Jr. is at the top of City's wish list ahead of next summer's transfer window.

The Norwegian has a phenomenal scoring record at Dortmund, for whom he has notched 68 goals in 67 games in all competitions.

Haaland's contract at Signal Iduna Park runs until 2024 but he is not expected to remain with the German side beyond this season.

There is a gap for him in City's team at present, as Pep Guardiola makes do without a natural centre-forward.

The City boss has shifted Gabriel Jesus into a right-sided role this season, while several players have improvised through the middle.

Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva are all options to play as a central striker, although none of them is a natural in the role.

City pushed hard to sign Harry Kane in the summer but were unable to agree a deal with Daniel Levy, the Tottenham chairman who is renowned as a fierce negotiator.

But some City fans might be happy to have missed out on Kane if it means they win the race for Haaland.

If the January talks go well, the Norwegian could take a big step closer to the Etihad Stadium.

