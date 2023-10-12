Manchester City to make huge-money offer for five-time Champions League winner: report

Manchester City are reportedly willing to offer a lucrative deal to a serial Champions League winner to lure him to the Etihad Stadium on a free transfer next summer.

While Manchester City finally won the Champions League for the first time in the club's history in 2022/23, seven seasons into Pep Guardiola's reign at the club, the Spaniard isn't content with stopping there and wants to add even more experienced winners to his squad.

With Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes and Jeremy Doku all joining the club in the summer, alongside Mateo Kovacic, Manchester City now want to supplement those signings with some more know-how in Europe's elite competition.

Rodri bagged the winner against Inter Milan to finally hand City the Champions League crown (Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Toni Kroos is currently on the radar of the treble winners and could see his wages doubled should he join from Real Madrid next summer.

The 33-year-old's current deal at Real Madrid is due to expire in June 2024, with the German only signing a one-year contract extension with Los Blancos earlier in the year. Come January, Kroos will therefore be free to negotiate with clubs outside of Spain over a potential pre-contract agreement - and City are leading the chase for his signature.

Upon signing his one-year extension at Real, Kroos rejected offers from MLS and Saudi Arabia. He has previously stated that he wants to retire at the club, too, but only if he is regularly starting games.

Toni Kroos is being lined up by City (Image credit: Getty Images)

"What I have always said and is something that has not changed, is that I will not move clubs," he told RTL. "I will always stay here, I will retire here, the only thing I don't know is when."

However, with Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham all being afford greater responsibility at the Bernabeu, Kroos could look to move on.

The report states that Kroos, who has picked up five Champions League winners medals across his career at Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, will be offered a two-year deal to move to Manchester City, with the English side willing to double his wages from €9m per year to €18m per year.

