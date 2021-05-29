Manchester City v Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League final wherever you are in the world

Manchester City v Chelsea live stream, BT Sport, Saturday 29 May, 8pm BST

Manchester City are looking to be crowned European champions for the first time when they face Chelsea in the Champions League final in Porto on Saturday.

It is the third all-English final in competition history and the second in three years after Liverpool defeated Tottenham in 2019.

However, this year's showpiece game marks City’s first appearance in the final.

Pep Guardiola’s side will go in as favourites after winning the Premier League title at a canter, finishing 12 points clear of nearest challengers Manchester United and 19 points ahead of fourth-placed Chelsea.

But the Blues have more pedigree in the competition, having won the Champions League in 2012 and finished runners-up to United in 2008.

This will be the fourth meeting between the clubs this season and the head-to-head record so far gives the Stamford Bridge club reason to be cheerful; they have beaten City twice, including a 2-1 league win earlier this month.

Neither side finished the season in good form, though, as both teams lost two of their last four league games and Chelsea were also defeated by Leicester in the FA Cup final.

Both sides won their groups. City then defeated Borussia Monchengladbach, Borussia Dortmund and PSG to reach the final, while Chelsea got past Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid.

Guardiola has a fully fit squad to select from, while Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is hopeful that N’Golo Kante and Edouard Mendy will return from injury in time to feature.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST and the game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate and BT Sport YouTube in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

