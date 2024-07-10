Manchester United paid £40m to complete Sir Jim Ratcliffe deal: report

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to purchase a minority stake in Manchester United came with some additional costs

Sir Jim Ratcliffe Manchester United
Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a minority purchase of Manchester United earlier this year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s deal to purchase a minority stake in Manchester United cost the club close to £40 million, according to the Daily Mail. The Red Devils sold 27.7% of the club to the Ineos owner earlier this year.

Financial results have been released for the third quarter of the year and they show that United spent a further £30.6m on legal costs, after the £9.6m revealed in the previous quarter.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.