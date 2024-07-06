Manchester United set to make huge loss on £35m signing as Red Devils weigh up offer for midfielder: report

Manchester United know that a large part of their summer transfer plans will depend on how much money they are able to bring in.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team are currently navigating their first transfer window with the club and will be desperate to avoid the type of transfer misfires that have plagued the club in recent windows.

A host of players have been linked with the Old Trafford exit door this summer as the club looks to trim their wage bill and give themselves some breathing room when it comes to profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

One of the poorest signings that the club have made in recent years is that of Donny van de Beek, who was a £35million signing from Ajax in 2020. Originally earmarked as a Paul Pogba replacement, just 62 appearances and two goals have followed in four years.

Underwhelming loan spells for Everton in 2022 and Eintracht Frankfurt over the second half of the 2023/24 season have done little to add to his value, but reports in Spain suggest that he finally has a route out.

According to Relevo, the Dutchman, who has a year left to run on his £120,000-a-week contract, is set to join Spanish side Girona for a fee of just €500,000. That would be a remarkable 80 times less than they paid for the 27-year-old just four years ago.

Donny van de Beek in action for Manchester United (Image credit: PA)

With just 31 appearances over the past three seasons, Van de Beek should have plenty to prove if he does make the switch to La Liga.

Girona's impressive third-placed finish behind Real Madrid and Barcelona means that the club have Champions League football to look forward to when the new season starts, which should provide yet more motivation for the Dutchman.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, a parting of ways is inevitable, so getting the player off the wage bill for whatever fee they can manage should be done.

Van de Beek is valued at €5million by Transfermarkt.

