Manchester United set to make huge loss on £35m signing as Red Devils weigh up offer for midfielder: report

By
published

Manchester United are set to part ways with a player they signed in 2020

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United know that a large part of their summer transfer plans will depend on how much money they are able to bring in. 

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team are currently navigating their first transfer window with the club and will be desperate to avoid the type of transfer misfires that have plagued the club in recent windows. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.