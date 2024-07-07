Manchester United give green light for big-money Saudi exit: report

Manchester United could be set for a significant payday thanks to the Saudi Pro League.

The Red Devils are at the start of a transitional phase this summer, as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos team take charge of their first transfer window since the billionaire completed his minority stakeholding in the club earlier this year.

The club have some big-money targets in mind, with the likes of Matthijs de Ligt and Leny Yoro linked in recent weeks, but their recent transfer misfires mean that profit and sustainability rules (PSR) are coming into play, so funds must also be raised.

The future of captain Bruno Fernandes has been the subject of speculation this season, with the 29-year-old having previously been linked with Bayern Munich and also a number of teams in Saudi Arabia.

And it would look like that latter option could be coming into play, amid a report from Teamtalk that the player has been given the green light by Manchester United to open transfer talks with the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Al Nassr and Al Ittihad, both owned by the PIF, are said to be leading the race, with Fernandes understood to be favouring a move to Al Nassr, where he would be able to link up with his Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

The report adds that PIF interest originated back in November, with Manchester United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League boosting their chances.

A meeting will reportedly take place following Euro 2024, with Fernandes’ Portugal side having been knocked out on Friday evening in the quarter-finals when they lost to France on penalties.

Teamtalk add that while the Red Devils are keen on keeping hold of Fernandes, should an offer come in that is too good to turn down, they would sanction his exit.

