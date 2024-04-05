Manchester United's advancing in centre-back deal, with his exit plan revealed: report

Manchester United are set for a busy summer in the transfer window as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his team look to use the transfer window to make their mark on the club.

One area where the toiling Red Devils have struggled this season is in the centre of defence, where injuries, a lack of depth and underperforming players have seen the side struggle.

Jonny Evans and Raphael Varane are both in the final months of their current contracts and could be set to depart, while speculation is once more mounting over the future of Harry Maguire at the club.

Gleison Bremer turning out for Juventus (Image credit: Getty Images)

The likes of Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite and Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa have both been linked, but noises in the Italian press suggest a more experienced option could be opening up for the Red Devils.

Italian outlet Tuttosport claim that Juventus are plotting for life without their Brazilian international centre-back Gleison Bremer, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

The report says Juve are looking for replacements for Bremer, who has a €60million release clause in his current deal with the club that will become active in the summer of 2025.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romaro has added that Juventus and Bremer have a ‘verbal pact’ that will see the club seriously consider any offers in the region of the €60million release fee considered, although Tuttosport add that Juve will not sell for less than €70million.

The Turin side are said to be looking at Sporting’s Ousmane Diomande and Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix as replacements for the Bremer, who will be looking to add to his four Brazil caps in order to force his way into their Copa America side next summer.

