Manchester United agree personal terms with Mason Mount ahead of summer switch - report
Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount tells Chelsea his heart is set on a move to Old Trafford
Manchester United have already agreed personal terms with Mason Mount ahead of a sensational swoop when the transfer window opens in July.
Mount is said to have his heart set on a move to Old Trafford, after informing Chelsea bosses his time at the West London club is up. The midfielder has just one year left on his current deal with the Blues, and is no longer engaging in negotiations to renew.
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is thought to be resigned to losing the club's star academy product and is now hoping to recoup whatever money he can for the 24 year old. A bid in the region of £60 million is expected to be enough to secure the player's services.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is desperate to freshen up his midfield options, having seen his side hit a slump in mid-season following lay-offs to Christian Eriksen and Casemiro. The Dutchman is a huge admirer of Mount's industry and tactical discipline and believes he can help take the England international's game to another level.
Chelsea, meanwhile, are set for a summer clear out, with Mount expected to follow the likes of Mateo Kovacic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Conor Gallagher and several others through the Stamford Bridge exit door. New manager Mauricio Pochettino will be given more than enough funds to replace the raft of players leaving.
Losing Mount, however, will be seen as a huge blow to the Argentine, as well as Chelsea fans who regard Mount as one of their own.
Ed is a staff writer at FourFourTwo, working across the magazine and website. A German speaker, he’s been working as a football reporter in Berlin since 2015, predominantly covering the Bundesliga and Germany's national team. Favourite FFT features include an exclusive interview with Jude Bellingham following the youngster’s move to Borussia Dortmund in 2020, a history of the Berlin Derby since the fall of the Wall and a celebration of Kevin Keegan’s playing career.
