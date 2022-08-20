Manchester United-bound Casemiro sends emotional goodbye message to Real Madrid

Casemiro has written a heartfelt farewell to Real Madrid after agreeing a big-money move to Manchester United this week

Casemiro appluads the Real Madrid fans during the club's Champions League celebrations at the Santiago Bernabeu in May.
Casemiro has paid tribute to Real Madrid in an emotional farewell message ahead of his transfer to Manchester United.

United announced on Friday evening that they had reached agreement with Madrid for the signing of the Brazil midfielder, with the move set to be completed in the next few days.

"I have lived the most wonderful story I could ever have imagined," Casemiro wrote on Twitter as he said goodbye to Real Madrid on Saturday.

"I hope to return one day to what will always be my home."

And he added: "Not in a thousand lifetimes will I be able to give back to @realmadrid and to madridismo (the club's fans) all that you have given me. Forever… Hala Madrid!"

Casemiro made over 300 appearances for Real Madrid and won 18 trophies during his time with Los Blancos, including five Champions League titles.

The transfer is subject to the agreement of personal terms, UK visa requirements and a medical, United said on Friday, but all of that should be a formality.

United are expected to pay £60m for the Brazil midfielder, plus a possible £10m in add-ons.

