Manchester United can secure midfield wonderkid to stun Europe: report

By
published

Manchester United reportedly plan to continue their summer spending by bringing in a highly-rated youngster

General view of Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United vs Bournemouth in December 2023.
General view of Old Trafford ahead of Manchester United vs Bournemouth in December 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly hoping to continue their summer spending by bringing in a highly-rated young midfielder next.

United have already signed forward Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna and defender Leny Yoro from Lille in what was always expected to be a busy window for the Red Devils after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS group assumed control of football operations in February.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.