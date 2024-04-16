Manchester United complete signing of 'the Scouse Messi' - who could be set to dominate for years

By Ryan Dabbs
published

Manchester United have tied down a promising young star to a professional deal

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United have completed the signing of Shea Lacey, a player dubbed "the Scouse Lionel Messi".

Merseyside-born Lacey comes from a family of Liverpool fans, but joined the Manchester United academy as a youngster due to his love of the Red Devils. With FA rules stating that players under the age of 17 aren't allowed to sign professional contracts, Manchester United had to wait to tie down the talent to a deal.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1