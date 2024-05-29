Manchester United player attracting summer interest from Borussia Dortmund: report

Borussia Dortmund are preparing to make a summer swoop for one of Manchester United's players stars.

Erik ten Hag's side won the FA Cup just days ago beating Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

But it is the future of one forward that continues to dominate the headlines, with his future still yet to be decided by the club's new minority owners INEOS.

WATCH | Jim Ratcliffe's Manchester United Takeover EXPLAINED

According to MailSport, German giants Borussia Dortmund are lining up a move for Mason Greenwood when the transfer window opens.

Greenwood is currently on loan at Getafe where his loan spell ends on June 30 and has wished the Spanish side all the best seemingly hinting that a return is now off the cards.

Napoli, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid have all shown an interest in the Bradford-born forward and it is thought Manchester United would prefer to make a sale.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl has remained coy on the speculation, insisting no decision will be made on player transfers until after the club's upcoming UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has spent the season on loan with Getafe. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I don't want to talk about any rumours at the moment because it doesn't make sense. Let's play the final on Saturday first," Kehl said at Dortmund's recent media day.

"Of course, we have plans for next season and we have discussed many scenarios but let's focus on Saturday and then we'll see how we move on," said Kehl.

Die Schwarzgelben has in the past taken a keen eye on players from England, with Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham just two recent standout performers.

Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen has also featured heavily in their run to the Champions League final and could seal a permanent move later this year.

More Borussia Dortmund stories

Could Jadon Sancho go to Euro 2024? Chances of a recall have been revealed



Jamie Carragher’s hysterical interview with Jadon Sancho after downing ‘eight pints’ with Borussia Dortmund’s Yellow Wall

Quiz! Can you name every member of Borussia Dortmund's 1997 Champions League-winning squad?