Manchester United: Erik ten Hag hints at defensive change for Manchester derby?
Could Ten Hag recall one of United's England stars to the side for Sunday's huge clash with arch-rivals Manchester City?
Manchester United (opens in new tab) manager Erik ten Hag has lauded Luke Shaw's recent England performances, prompting talk that the left-back could be recalled for Sunday's Manchester derby.
Shaw featured in both Nations League games during the international break, coming off the bench in the 1-0 loss to Italy (opens in new tab) then starting at left wing-back in the 3-3 draw with Germany (opens in new tab) – in which scored the goal which sparked England (opens in new tab)'s comeback from 2-0 down.
And the 27-year-old's impressive displays for the Three Lions didn't go unnoticed by his club boss.
Speaking to United's official website in the build-up to Sunday's encounter with Manchester City (opens in new tab) at the Etihad Stadium, Ten Hag said (opens in new tab):
"Ah, he didn't play just well; he played really well...All the players did well for their nations and Diogo [Dalot] scored twice [for Portugal]; Bruno [Fernandes] played well twice [for Portugal]; Casemiro and Fred played well and did their jobs [for Brazil].
"Luke Shaw played really [strongly] against Germany and we saw a lot; we are happy with the performances from our players."
After struggling in United's first two matches of the season – the defeats to Brighton (opens in new tab) and Brentford (opens in new tab) – Shaw lost his place to summer signing Tyrell Malacia for the 2-1 win over Liverpool (opens in new tab).
That result kickstarted United's campaign and, understandably, Ten Hag has kept faith with Dutch compatriot Malacia ever since. Shaw might just be knocking on the door, though...
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1