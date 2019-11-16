Manchester United plot £85m Haaland deal – but Real Madrid or Barcelona remain his preference

Haaland has been in prolific form for Salzburg this season - announcing himself as one of Europe's next big stars.

The Norwegian striker has netted 26 times in 18 games which is a staggering 1.44 goals per 90 minutes.

He also entered the record books when he scored his seventh goal in his first four games in the Champions League - two more than any other player managed.

Since joining Salzburg in January of this year, Haaland has developed at an exponential rate and he's caught the eye of football's biggest clubs in the process.

Manchester United have long been admirers and are hoping to strike a deal in the winter transfer window, according to the Mirror.

Erling is the son of Alfe-Inge Haaland - former Manchester City, Leeds United and Nottingham Forest player.

Alfe-Inge recently stated that his son would like to play in the Premier League one day.

However, Haaland junior reportedly prefers a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona in La Liga.

Real Madrid are believed to be keen on the 19-year-old despite signing Luka Jovic, 21, from Frankfurt last summer.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are understood to be seeking a new number nine to succeed Luis Suarez as the main striker at Camp Nou.

But it is Haaland's relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that United hope will make the difference when push comes to shove.

Solskjaer oversaw Haaland's move to Molde in Norway and handed the youngster his professional debut.

The Red Devils are also thought to be open to loaning Haaland back to Salzburg for the remainder of the season so he can continue his development and start fresh next season.

