Manchester United eyeing ambitious double swoop for superstars: report

Manchester United look set to embark on their latest managerial adventure with the impending arrival of exciting young Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim, who looks set to take charge of the club in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils find themselves in a fresh state of disarray after outgoing manager Erik ten Hag failed to deliver on the early promise which delivered a third-placed finish and a Carabao Cup title in his debut campaign.

Since then, Manchester United have gone on a steady downward trajectory culminating in their worst-ever Premier League finish and currently find themselves languishing in 14th following Sunday's defeat at West Ham.

Manchester United set to back Amorim with ambitious swoop

Ruben Amorim will be hoping to steady the ship in the early days of his reign (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amorim looks set to be handed an eclectic squad of players not traditionally suited to his preferred tactical configuration, something he himself has stated he will not deter from in the future.

Another £200+ million outlay on an exciting young crop of players was met by one of the biggest summers of departures in the club's history as Erik ten Hag continued to mould the squad in his image, only to depart just two months into the new season.

Amorim's age and reputation would suggest he is being viewed as a long-term, project-based manager to be judged over a long period of time rather than demanding immediate results, rebuilding the club in the same manner Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola have successfully done elsewhere in the Premier League.

Manuel Ugarte arrived over the summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Red Devils' hierarchy will kickstart the new era with an ambitious swoop for Real Madrid duo Rodrygo and Eduardo Camavinga.

The talented pair have seen their game time somewhat restricted by the sheer quality of his talented teammates, with Kylian Mbappe's arrival shifting Rodrygo, who ranked at no.3 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right-wingers in the world right now, from guaranteed starter to rotation option, while Camavinga continues his attempt to unsettle the regulars in Madrid's formidable midfield.

A move for the pair would require a remarkable outlay, with the players valued at €110 million and €100 million respectively, according to Transfermarkt.

The duo would fill voids in the squad which are becoming too hard to ignore with United currently ranked 18th in the Premier League for goals scored, while Kobbie Mainoo's long-term injury has exposed the lack of depth in United's midfield.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems unlikely that Manchester United would manage to secure such an audacious transfer for the Real Madrid pair, especially with the Premier League's PSRs to contend with. Paying Ten Hag off and buying Amorim out of his contract will cost a lot, and put the club in a more precarious financial situation.

Manchester United next face Chelsea at Old Trafford when Premier League action returns this weekend following their midweek win over Leicester City.