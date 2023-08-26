Manchester United eyeing surprise loan move for out-of-favour Chelsea defender
With a number of players out injured, manager Erik ten Hag is still seeking reinforcements before the end of the transfer window
Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a move for out-of-favour Chelsea full-back Marc Cucurella.
According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have been in contact with the Blues over a possible short-term deal for the former Barcelona and Brighton defender.
With Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw both out, United are currently short of options on the left of defence and right-back Diogo Dalot was used in the role for Saturday's 3-2 win at home to Nottingham Forest.
Ben Chilwell is currently first choice under Mauricio Pochettino and Cucurella has been an unused substitute in all three of Chelsea's games so far this season. The Spanish international could therefore be allowed to leave the club on loan before the end of the transfer window.
Cucurella, who is 25 years old, joined Chelsea from Brighton last summer for an initial £55 million and has made 33 appearances for the Blues.
United are understood to have three candidates on their list of potential new left-backs, with the move likely to be a cut-price deal in the final days of the window.
Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.
