Manchester United forward announces his Old Trafford departure ahead of FA Cup final

An outside view of Old Trafford, the home of Manchester United.

Manchester United are set to part ways with one young forward upon the expiry of his contract.

New minority owners INEOS are set to revamp Erik ten Hag's playing squad this summer with Raphael Varane and Anthony Martial having also already confirmed their exits from the club.

The Red Devils are set to take on crosstown rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final this weekend knowing a win would secure Europa League football next season.

WATCH | Why Man United's Biggest Problem Is... Erik Ten Hag

Taking to Instagram earlier today, forward Charlie McNeill confirmed he will leave the club at the end of June.

United paid a fee of £750,000 for McNeill in 202, who established himself as a prolific goalscorer throughout various youth age levels.

He also won the FA Youth Cup in 2022 alongside Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo but has subsequently stagnated regarding his development.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Loan spells with Newport County and Stevenage have also failed to yield further success and McNeill is set to seek pastures new this summer.

McNeill made his first-team debut as a late substitute in Manchester United's Europa League defeat to Real Sociedad back in 2022.

Charlie McNeill in action for Manchester United's Under-21s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Writing an emotional goodbye message on social media earlier today, he said: "My time has now come to an end at Manchester United and I would just like to say thank you.

"Thanks to all the coaches, staff, fans and everyone involved at the club for the best 4 years ever, from joining the club to winning the FA Youth Cup to then making my first team debut at 18.

"That was my dream come true and I will be forever grateful for getting that opportunity and living my dream of playing at the Theatre of Dreams for my boyhood club which I can thank the manager for.

"I’ve made some friends for life and learnt valuable lessons along the way. I love the club and it will always have a special place in my heart. Once a Red, always a red."

More Manchester United stories

Roy Keane reignites feud with Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United to admit crucial decision was a mistake, as Erik ten Hag is left sweating over his future: report

'As simple as that' - Gareth Southgate explains Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson Euro 2024 snubs