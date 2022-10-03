Manchester United: Gary Neville sees little future for David de Gea at Old Trafford

Gary Neville feels that David de Gea's Manchester United (opens in new tab) days are numbered as the goalkeeper doesn't suit Erik ten Hag's tactical approach.

A highly dependable shot-stopper though De Gea, 31 – United's joint longest-serving player – has continued to be (with the odd obvious exception like his howler against Brentford (opens in new tab) earlier this season), his shortcomings with the ball at his feet remain plain to see.

That weakness has been laid particularly bare by Ten Hag's desire to play out from the back – so much so that the Dutchman changed to a more counter-attacking approach for the 2-1 over Liverpool (opens in new tab) which kickstarted United's campaign.

De Gea was voted United's Players' Player of the Year for a record fourth time last season, but how much longer will he be their number one? (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Ten Hag has stuck with that style ever since, but Neville doesn't see him deviating from his philosophy long-term – highlighting how the Premier League has been won almost exclusively by possession-based sides in the modern era. On Sunday's Gary Neville Podcast – following United's 6-3 derby drubbing by Manchester City (opens in new tab) – the eight-time top-flight champion said (opens in new tab):

"I think we're seeing less success with that type of football. Other than Leicester (opens in new tab) [in 2015/16], can you think of a team that has not dominated possession most of the time that have won this league in the last 15-20 years?

"Not really now, you don't see it. You have to be a really proactive team: on the front foot; pressing; doing all the right things."

Neville retired shortly before De Gea joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

As such, United may look to bring in a new number one sooner rather than later to replace De Gea – whose current contract expires in June 2024. Neville continued:

"And I suspect with David de Gea, his career at Manchester United is probably going to be short-lived under Erik ten Hag because [Ten Hag is] absolutely going to be adamant that his philosophy of playing out from the back – playing through midfield; playing those little risky passes that we see [Manchester] City and Ederson do all the time that we no longer see as risky because they do it so well – is something that he's striving for and wants to get to."

Next up for United is a trip to Cyprus to take on Omonia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday. They then head to Everton (opens in new tab) in the Premier League on Sunday.