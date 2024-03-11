Manchester United won’t let Erik ten Hag future get in the way of Jarrad Branthwaite pursuit this summer

Manchester United are actively monitoring Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Following Ineos’ recent 25% stake acquisition in the club, chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe aims to reshape the Red Devils' approach by prioritising data-backed decisions and targeting younger players with huge potential.

Toffees star Branthwaite has been listed, according to a report from MEN, while the club are also seeking to reinforce its squad with a new midfielder and another central defender. The futures of Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, and Victor Lindelof, remain uncertain, so it could be that Manchester United overhaul their entire back-line.

Branthwaite is under contract at Goodison Park until 2027 but Everton's well-documented financial challenges, including a points deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules, may see the club move on some of their biggest assets to bring about financial security.

Even though Erik ten Hag has had a disappointing second season in charge, the Red Devils are determined to pursue a bid for Branthwaite, even if the Dutchman is sacked. Indeed, Ratcliffe aims to invest in home-grown talents to navigate FFP.

Branthwaite secured a new long-term deal with Everton in October and the club are likely to demand a minimum of £75m for the 21-year-old, especially given the likes of Liverpool and Real Madrid have also been linked to the youngster, both this year and last.

With six appearances for England's Under-21s, Branthwaite's progress may see him included in Gareth Southgate's senior squad for the first time ahead of the Euros.

I believe Branthwaite is a name we’re going to see crop up a lot until the summer. He was signed by Everton from Carlisle for £1m in 2020 and his season has seen him garner attention as one of Europe's most highly-rated centre-backs. For me, he is one of the best English talents out there, and you can imagine other clubs will enter the fray soon to ensure that Man United do not get him so easily.

