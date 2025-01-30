Andy Burnham provides HUGE update regarding Manchester United's plans to build Old Trafford replacement

Andy Burnham featured on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday to chat about Manchester United's plans to build a new stadium

Andy Burnham says Manchester would be the global hub for football in the 21st century should plans for Old Trafford's redevelopment be agreed.

INEOS have plans to build a new state-of-the-art stadium on the same site as Old Trafford with UK government money touted as a possible source of investment. The Red Devils also help to revitalise the Trafford area with fresh train links, homes and the curation of new jobs.

Burnham, who has been Mayor of Greater Manchester since May 2017 is backing the project and says inspiration has to be pulled from Manchester City's cash injection at the Etihad Stadium in recent years.

Andy Burnham has been a vocal backer of Old Trafford's redevelopment plans (Image credit: Getty Images)

"To the building of the stadium absolutely," responded Burnham when quizzed on BBC Breakfast. "People need not worry about that. But if you look at new stadium development, there is a justification sometimes to have public money [to help] enable the works and the works that would bring the wider benefits to homes and jobs.

"We are talking 5000 homes around this regeneration and if you look at the Everton Stadium, there has been some enabling funding gone in there to get the maximum for the city and the region.

'This without a shadow of a doubt would be the global capital of football'Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, told #BBCBreakfast taxpayer cash would be used to the support the regeneration of the area around Manchester United - but not to build a new stadium… pic.twitter.com/P6RxHMFHUsJanuary 29, 2025

"If you look at the east of Manchester there with the Commonwealth Games helping that public money at the time, Manchester City have taken that and poured so much money in themselves to help improve that side of Manchester," added the 55-year-old.

"Imagine that being balanced on the west of Manchester with another great major football campus. This, without a shadow of a doubt, would be the global capital of football for the rest of the 21st century."

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Earlier this week, the UK government confirmed their plans to back propositions submitted by Manchester United, with it not yet 100% confirmed whether a new stadium will be built by the club as opposed to the renovation of Old Trafford.

Fans were consulted earlier this year with their also claims the Theatre of Dreams could be reduced in capacity and redeveloped to help house both the club's womens and academy games on the same site. Currently, the two teams play 15 miles away in Leigh.

In FourFourTwo's view, it is abundantly clear Old Trafford needs vital investment and we feel a new stadium is probably best for all parties. If money can be spent to spike further plans in the area that creates new jobs and new houses, then we can't see a problem with that at all.

Manchester United are back in action in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night, as they look to solidify a top-eight finish by beating FCSB in Romania. Click here for details on how you can watch the game.